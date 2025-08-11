Edmond police say 3 people drove away after woman's fatal fall out of moving car

Edmond police say three people have been arrested after a woman died falling from a moving vehicle early Saturday morning.

By: Graham Dowers

-

The Edmond Police Department says three people are in custody following a fatal incident early Saturday morning.

According to police, officers responded around 2:30 a.m. on August 9 to East 15th Street and Timberlake Avenue after receiving a report of an unresponsive person in the roadway. Police say the victim, identified as 28-year-old Elsy Maria Delgado Gonzalez, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say witnesses reported that Delgado fell from a moving GMC Sierra Denali, and that the driver left the scene with two other occupants. The Edmond Police Department says its Criminal Investigations Division and Technical Investigations Unit processed the scene and interviewed multiple witnesses, which led to the identification of the suspects.

Police say Omar Alexis Rodriguez Cruz was arrested on complaints of failure to stop for an accident resulting in death and two counts of obstruction. According to the department, Fernanda Valenzuela Mora and Faruk Jose Del Nostro Campos were each arrested on complaints of being an accessory to a felony.

The Edmond Police Department says there are no additional suspects in the case.

Omar Alexis Rodriguez Cruz

Image Provided By: Edmond Police Department

Fernanda Valenzuela Mora

Image Provided By: Edmond Police Department

Faruk Jose Del Nostro Campos

Image Provided By: Edmond Police Department