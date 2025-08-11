Back-to-school posture tips: How to prevent neck and back pain

Poor posture from long hours at desks and screens can cause pain. Dr. Lacy Anderson advises sitting tall, stretching, and strengthening core and back muscles.

By: Christian Hans

With school starting soon and many parents continuing to work, sitting for long periods in poor posture can be the source of back and neck pain.

Being mindful about how you sit can help improve your posture, and Dr. Lacy Anderson says there are ways to do just that.

"Stand up tall and pretend you're standing against a wall to measure your height," Anderson said. "Hold your head straight and tuck in your chin so that your ears are over the middle of your shoulders."

Anderson also said not to slump at your desk; rather, sit all the way back in your chair with your feet flat on the floor.

"If you're on your smartphone all day, take a minute to stretch your neck," Anderson said. "Looking down at your phone all the time strains your spine muscles. Be sure to get some exercise and work on your core muscles, especially your abs."

Anderson says working your upper and lower back muscles will also help keep your spine straight and help with posture.

Exercise classes or videos can also help; yoga and pilates are great for strengthening your core and helping with posture. Additionally, Anderson says you could also try a dance class like ballet to help with your posture.