Choctaw kicks off football season with annual midnight practice

Choctaw High School kicked off football season with its ninth annual Midnight Madness practice, drawing hundreds of fans ahead of the team’s Aug. 29 opener.

Monday, August 11th 2025, 12:30 pm

By: Graham Dowers


CHOCTAW, Okla. -

For the ninth year in a row, the Choctaw Yellowjackets took the field at midnight on the first official day teams can practice in full pads.

The event, known as Midnight Madness, has become a local tradition that draws large crowds to the school each August. Players, coaches, and fans gathered late Monday night to mark the start of the season, with several hundred community members in attendance.

“It’s great. It’s awesome. All the guys are pumped, adrenaline’s going, working out hard,” Jake Corbin, Choctaw head football coach, said. “Truthfully, I'd be in bed many, many hours ago. I'm more of an early riser, but the kids like it. It's something to be excited about.”

Choctaw’s first game of the season is set for August 29 against the Monterey Plainsmen.
Graham Dowers
Graham Dowers

Graham Dowers is a digital content producer for Griffin Media, with a background in linguistics, Russian studies, cybersecurity, and immigration law. He now produces digital content, drawing on global and local experience to tell impactful stories.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

August 11th, 2025

July 21st, 2025

July 8th, 2025

June 16th, 2025

Top Headlines

August 13th, 2025

August 13th, 2025

August 13th, 2025

August 13th, 2025