OKCPS administrators discuss learning options, security, tips for families ahead of school year

Oklahoma City Public Schools outlined enrollment, safety, academic goals, and new policies for the 2024-25 school year during a press conference ahead of the Aug. 13 start date.

By: Graham Dowers

Oklahoma City Public Schools (OKCPS) leaders addressed families during a Monday morning press conference ahead of the Aug. 13 start of the new school year. Superintendent Dr. Jamie Polk, district administrators, and department heads discussed enrollment, learning options, safety measures, health and wellness, family resources, meal service and transportation.

How can parents finish enrollment before school starts?

Dr. Polk said 92% of students have already completed enrollment, which allows teachers to prepare classrooms, resources, and lesson plans tailored to each child. Parents can enroll online through the OKCPS website or in person at their child's school. Required documents include proof of residency, a birth certificate and immunization records.

Dr. Polk stressed that early enrollment ensures students get the attention and readiness they deserve on the first day. Dr. Polk also noted special orientation events like the "5th Grade Flyover" and pre-K walkthroughs, where parents and students tour classrooms and meet staff to help ease first-day nerves.

What learning options are available this year?

While most students will attend in-person classes, the district's First Choice Online Academy remains available for families who need flexible schedules. Dr. Polk said the program has incorporated parent feedback to better connect virtual students with their home schools. This allows them to access school resources, participate in extracurricular activities, and maintain social connections while working around unique schedules, such as for students with jobs.

Parents interested in the online academy should apply through the district's enrollment system so that the school can prepare accordingly.

What is the new phone policy under state law?

General Counsel Tony Childers outlined how Senate Bill 139 will affect all schools this year. The law prohibits students from using personal electronic devices, including all cell phones, smartwatches, earbuds or any internet-connected device from the first bell to the last bell. Exceptions will be granted for medical purposes or other necessary situations.

This year, the policy is mandatory across all sites, but next year, schools will have discretion in implementation based on community feedback and data gathered from the first year.

Childers said the district will apply the rule equally and equitably, with a tiered response for violations. Dr. Polk emphasized the importance of teaching students to memorize at least one phone number and their home address, since many rely on these devices for contact information.

How is the district improving school safety?

Director of Security Lt. Wayland Cubit said safety and security remain top priorities. This year, the district is upgrading front office check-in procedures with iPads, doorbell cameras, and intercom systems to verify visitors before entry.

Cubit said these upgrades create a uniform process across all schools, adding another layer of protection. He says staff remain trained in emergency response protocols, including lockdowns and evacuations. The district will continue collaborating with law enforcement partners and coordinating responses to any security incidents.

What health and wellness resources are available to students?

Administrators say school clinics will continue to offer health services during the school day.

Dr. Polk said the district is committed to making students comfortable and ensuring families know they are safe, both physically and emotionally. Initiatives include wellness education, mental health resources, and school events like the district's back-to-school bashes, which welcomed families from across the metro, not just students at OKCPS.

Dr. Polk said the goal is to make every student and parent feel like they're part of a community.

How will meals and transportation work this year?

Administrators say meal services will continue across all schools, with menus and payment information posted on the district's website. Transportation routes and bus stop lines are also online, and parents are encouraged to confirm their child's schedule before the first day.

School officials say they have worked to ensure buses and meal services are prepared for high participation, with adjustments made where needed.

What are the district's academic goals for 2024-25?

Chief of Staff Jason Galloway said OKCPS will focus on three long-term goals: ensuring fourth graders are proficient in reading, eighth graders are proficient in math, and high school students complete a post-secondary opportunity such as college enrollment, a work-based internship, or JROTC.

These goals are part of a new governance system through the Council of Great City Schools. Each has interim benchmarks, and progress will be reported monthly during livestreamed board meetings. Galloway said transparency and community accountability are central to this approach.

How will recent state testing changes affect students?

Galloway addressed the state's decision to eliminate certain OSTP reading and math tests for grades 3-8, announced in a Friday memo from the Oklahoma State Department of Education. Galloway said the district is still waiting for full details and will adjust assessment strategies once more information is available.

In the meantime, OKCPS will continue using NWEA MAP Growth testing to track student progress in real time, allowing teachers to make instructional changes during the school year rather than relying solely on end-of-year "autopsy data."

How is OKCPS approaching technology and AI in classrooms?

Officials said artificial intelligence is changing how students study, and the district is setting clear boundaries for its use. The district says teachers are receiving guidance on when AI can be used as a tool, and teach students how to evaluate AI outputs critically.

The district's approach emphasizes ethical use and informed decision-making to prepare students for a technology-driven future.