Jed Castles' 9 a.m. Monday forecast

Monday, August 11th 2025, 9:26 am
News 9 Meteorologist Jed Castles has your Monday morning forecast.
Meteorologist Jed Castles, a fourth-generation Oklahoman, has been part of the News 9 team since 1996. You can catch his forecasts on weekend mornings. He’s also a field meteorologist, providing on-the-ground coverage before, during and after severe weather. Jed is a native of Tulsa and earned his bachelor's degree in meteorology from the University of Oklahoma.
August 11th, 2025
August 12th, 2025
August 12th, 2025
August 12th, 2025
August 13th, 2025
August 13th, 2025
August 13th, 2025
August 13th, 2025