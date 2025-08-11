Metro Tech offering free back-to-school makeovers

Get your kids ready for the school year with free haircuts, styles, nails, and fun with Metro Tech’s talented barbering and cosmetology students.

By: Addie Crawford

As Oklahomans across the state prepare to head back to school, barbering and cosmetology students at Metro Tech will be providing free haircuts, styles and nails for students.

From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, at the Metro Tech Cosmetology Center in Oklahoma City, any K-12 student can come by for a free makeover, including hair, nails and styling options.

Metro Tech provides full-time career majors for high school and adult students. High school students receive credit toward high school graduation.

Both student groups can earn trade certifications and/or licenses.

The Metro Tech Cosmetology Center is located at 1700 Staton Dr. in Oklahoma City.

