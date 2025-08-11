Metro Tech offering free back-to-school makeovers

Monday, August 11th 2025, 10:32 am
As Oklahomans across the state prepare to head back to school, barbering and cosmetology students at Metro Tech will be providing free haircuts, styles and nails for students.
From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, at the Metro Tech Cosmetology Center in Oklahoma City, any K-12 student can come by for a free makeover, including hair, nails and styling options.
Metro Tech provides full-time career majors for high school and adult students. High school students receive credit toward high school graduation.
Both student groups can earn trade certifications and/or licenses.
The Metro Tech Cosmetology Center is located at 1700 Staton Dr. in Oklahoma City.
