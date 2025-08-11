Metro Tech offering free back-to-school makeovers

Get your kids ready for the school year with free haircuts, styles, nails, and fun with Metro Tech’s talented barbering and cosmetology students.

Monday, August 11th 2025, 10:32 am

By: Addie Crawford


OKLAHOMA CITY -

As Oklahomans across the state prepare to head back to school, barbering and cosmetology students at Metro Tech will be providing free haircuts, styles and nails for students.

From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, at the Metro Tech Cosmetology Center in Oklahoma City, any K-12 student can come by for a free makeover, including hair, nails and styling options.

Metro Tech provides full-time career majors for high school and adult students. High school students receive credit toward high school graduation.

Both student groups can earn trade certifications and/or licenses.

The Metro Tech Cosmetology Center is located at 1700 Staton Dr. in Oklahoma City.

Learn more about Metro Tech programs here.
Addie Crawford
Award-winning journalist Addie Crawford joined News 9 full-time in January 2023.

