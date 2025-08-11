OKC 2.7 billion dollar bond aims to help break the chain of homelessness

Oklahoma City to vote on $2.7B bond in October, with $50M aimed at curbing rising housing costs and homelessness. No increase in property taxes if bond passes.

By: Stephanie Maniche

Oklahoma City residents will head to the polls in October to vote on a 2.7 billion dollar bond.

50 million dollars of the overall bond package will go toward housing.

Oklahoma City spokesperson Kristy Yager said housing costs in OKC are rising at a rapid pace and the impact is apparent.

“Oklahoma city's been watching this and trying to put more of our investment in housing so we can keep residents from falling into homelessness,” said Yager.

Affordable housing is a growing problem across the metro and Yager said the GO Bond can make a significant impact.

“A percentage of that $50 million is allocated to affordable housing, and that’s housing that we hope will keep people out of homelessness,” said Yager.

According to the Oklahoma City Point in Time Count in 2024, the unsheltered population experiencing chronic homelessness in OKC fell to 48 percent.

This is a decrease of 14 percent from 2023 but there are areas of Oklahoma City that are more heavily populated with the unsheltered than others.

Yager attributes this to a problem with affordable housing.

She said, “The increasing cost of living is one of the top factors that’s affecting homelessness in Oklahoma City.”

Funding from bonds comes from property taxes and Yager said if the bond passes, there will not be an increase in those taxes.

Election is October 14, 2025 where there will be 11 propositions on the ballot.