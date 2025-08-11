Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: August 10

This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz, John Holcomb and Toby Rowland begin the show with their opening takes.

Sunday, August 10th 2025, 11:00 pm

By: News On 6, News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz John Holcomb, and Toby Rowland begin the show with their opening takes.

Toby's Top 3

OSU's path to a quarterback

OU gives roster time to mesh after first scrimmage

Fall Football Breakdown: The biggest games of the season

Boone Pickens Stadium ranked #1 by USA Today

OKC Thunder to face KD on NBA opening night

NFL Preseason: How are teams shaping up?

﻿Play the Percentages
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

August 10th, 2025

July 6th, 2025

June 1st, 2025

June 1st, 2025

Top Headlines

August 12th, 2025

August 12th, 2025

August 12th, 2025

August 12th, 2025