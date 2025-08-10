Looking back on a 50 year legacy, Putnam City Superintendent announces retirement

After five decades in education, a pillar of Putnam City has announced he is retiring soon. Superintendent Dr. Fred Rhodes announced he is retiring on July 1st, after finishing up this school year.

After five decades in education, a pillar of Putnam City has announced he is retiring after this school year. Superintendent Dr. Fred Rhodes announced he is retiring on July 1st, after finishing up this school year.

“Having been in the district for 50 years it's been a long journey,” said Dr. Fred Rhodes.

As he announces his final year in education, he sat down with News9 to talk about his education journey, and the legacy he is leaving behind.

Rhodes' Path in Education

“I started in 1976 as a student teacher in the district. Wiley Post Elementary at the time was very innovative, it was actually called an open concept school. It was fun to be able to be in a school, being in a teacher ed program and reading about the schools of the future,” said Dr. Rhodes.

Shortly after, he was hired to teach 5th and 6th grade at that same school.

At the time, he never imagined how far his career would take him, and says he never thought he would find himself in an administrative role. Luckily, a mentor at the time saw something in Dr. Rhodes that he didn’t necessarily see in himself.

“Another milestone for me was being named principal of a brand new school, which has now been a lot of years ago but Will Rogers Elementary. Looking back, I don’t know what Mr. Downs saw in me because I was like 27 years old and to be opening a brand new school was really a gift,” said Dr. Rhodes.

He stayed at that school for 22 years, before another opportunity presented itself.

“Another milestone was becoming an assistant superintendent in another district, never dreaming that I would come back to Putnam City and never dreaming that I would be prepared for that,” said Dr. Rhodes.

But eventually, he did come back to the first district he ever taught in. Thirteen years later, he is retiring from the place that he calls home.

“So becoming superintendent, I could have retired a long time ago but Putnam City is like a family. Putnam City is a culture where we encourage people to grow professionally. Time after time after time we've had people who come here from other districts or go to other districts and come back and at the top of their list they talk about how strong the professional development is. It's kind of encouraging for me to look back and see where we've been and where we're going,” said Dr. Rhodes.

Over the course of 50 years the district has seen a number of changes, but Dr. Rhodes says one of the most impactful changes he’s seen is in the way teachers deliver instruction.

“A while back we used to think of a teacher standing up in front of the classroom and they lectured. Today we need to be asking the question: Did they get it? So what's changed is the type of delivery, the type of instruction. We all teach content, but we prepare students for life. It's so much more than the book knowledge that we're teaching and no test will ever test that,” said Dr. Rhodes.

To Future Educators

For future generations of educators, he says his best advice is to stick with it.

“Teaching is a profession that sometimes is very discouraging because you work and you work and you work. You give your life to teaching. I believe that most people go into education because they want to change lives. When you give of yourself to students and you want to learn as much as you can about them then you're gonna be successful,” said Dr. Rhodes.

Over the years, Dr. Rhodes has impacted hundreds of lives, from students, to teachers and beyond.

“You have people along the way that you're really proud of what they've done. To have been in a profession as long as I have you have teachers that you hired as first year teachers that are now retiring before you. We do have a lot of students that either I was their principal or I taught them and we see that at the Attorney General's office,” said Dr. Rhodes.

The School Board plans to contract with the Oklahoma State School Board Association to assist with their search for the next superintendent to follow Rhodes.

“My advice would be to get to know the culture, listen to people and be innovative, create an environment where people are able to contribute because Putnam City, I mean it really is a family of people,” said Dr. Rhodes.

What's Next for Rhodes

While Dr. Rhodes is closing out this chapter, he says he’ll still be around the district, just taking on a different role.

“I still have a lot of energy and still plan on being involved, our first grandchild is starting at Putnam City this fall and I plan on obviously being involved as a grandparent. No big plans really except to stay around and do the best I can to be available to help in any way,” said Dr. Rhodes.

When he retires in July of 2026, his 13 years will be one of the longest tenures of superintendents in the District’s 112-year history.

