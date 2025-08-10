Rally calls for impeachment of state superintendent Ryan Walters

Protesters are demanding the removal of State Superintendent Ryan Walters after Oklahoma ranked 50th in a new education report and amid an ongoing investigation.

By: Graham Dowers

Dozens gathered at the state Capitol, calling for the impeachment of State Superintendent Ryan Walters. The rally follows WalletHub’s latest analysis, which ranked Oklahoma 50th out of 51 states and Washington, D.C., for public education. The ranking considered test scores, graduation rates, safety, and bullying statistics.

Former Oklahoma Democratic Party Chair Alicia Andrews encouraged attendees to contact their state lawmakers now, even though the Legislature is not in session.

“Reach out to them now. Beg, plead, implore that we impeach Ryan Walters,” Andrews said.

Investigation into Walters’ office

Walters is currently under investigation by the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. Two State Board of Education members allege they saw nude images on a television in Walters’ office during a recent meeting.

House Speaker Kyle Hilbert has said he believes the movie playing was the 1985 film "The Protector."

The investigation and renewed criticism come as public pressure mounts over Oklahoma’s education performance and leadership.



