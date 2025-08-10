Oklahoma leaders weigh in on SNAP changes, Texas redistricting fight, and back-to-school policies

Oklahoma lawmakers weighed in on SNAP benefit changes, a Texas redistricting fight, and a new statewide ban on student cell phone use during class.

By: Scott Mitchell, Graham Dowers

On this week’s Your Vote Counts, Senator Paul Rosino and former Representative Jason Dunnington discussed Oklahoma’s new SNAP restrictions, political standoffs in Texas, and the start of the school year, including a new “bell-to-bell” cell phone policy.

SNAP waiver removes soda, candy purchases

Sen. Paul Rosino and Jason Dunnington both addressed the recent federal approval of Oklahoma’s waiver to remove soda and candy from the list of items that can be purchased with SNAP benefits.

Starting Jan. 1, 2026, SNAP recipients in Oklahoma will no longer be able to use their benefits for those products. Rosino said the move is aimed at promoting healthier options.

"If you have good nutrition, then you're healthier all the way around," Rosino said. "I don't think that soda and candy, and energy drinks help a young person, especially in any way, shape or form."

Dunnington supported the idea of encouraging better nutrition but stressed the need to increase SNAP benefits so families can afford healthier, and often more expensive, food. Both lawmakers pointed to the health risks of high sugar consumption, especially for young people.

Texas redistricting standoff draws attention

The panel also discussed the political battle in Texas, where some Democratic lawmakers have left the state to block a quorum during a special session on redistricting.

Rosino said Texas has the authority to make such changes, but emphasized that people in the country illegally should not be counted in the census or allowed to vote. Dunnington criticized mid-decade redistricting, calling it “a terrible idea,” and suggested that open primaries could reduce political gamesmanship.

Back-to-school amid controversy

As Oklahoma students return to class, Rosino expressed disappointment that statewide education discussions have been overshadowed by political controversies, including ongoing investigations involving the state superintendent.

Dunnington encouraged parents and grandparents to stay engaged in their children’s education, saying parental involvement has the most direct impact on student success.

“Bell-to-bell” cell phone ban in classrooms

Both lawmakers highlighted a new state law that prohibits students from using cell phones during the entire school day. Authored by Sen. Ally Seifried and Rep. Chad Caldwell, the policy aims to reduce distractions and improve focus.

Rosino said teachers have expressed support, particularly in subjects tied to test scores, and acknowledged there may be initial challenges. Dunnington said the rule could help address classroom disruptions and the growing influence of technology on student learning.

The lawmakers said the policy is one step toward improving classroom engagement as Oklahoma works to raise its education rankings.