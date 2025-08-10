Despite uncertainty under center, the Cowboys feel like the new offense can "click"

The Cowboys may not know who will start at quarterback this season, but the team is still confident its offense can "click" this season.

By: Chris Williams

Two weeks of fall camp are now in the books in Stillwater. Still, no starting quarterback named for the Cowboys. Will it be Hauss Hejny or Zane Flores? Look, I know this is a stressful feeling for Cowboy fans, not knowing who will be under center - but the players aren't sweating it.

Tight End Quinton Stewart told me, “There are no worries on our end. Both guys are more than capable of getting the job done. Those guys are two dogs in the room. So, you know, I feel good about that.”

Whoever does get the starting nod will be tasked with running new offense coordinator Doug Meacham’s system. The guys say they have been effective in learning the new schemes and that Meacham and the staff he brought with him have been great.

Offensive Tackle Nuku Mafi said, “Coach Meach, he's been one-of-a-kind. And Coach Mitchell, O-line coach, he's been pushing us really well. He's been giving us the technique we need, perfecting our fundamentals and stuff. It's been helping a lot and I feel a lot more comfortable going into this year.”

Stewart said, “Coach Meach, he's a good dude. He is a lot of fun to work with. I don't know, I just, I really think it's going to click this year.”

I asked, “What do you feel like you guys have to get right to click this year?”

Stewart answered, “We haven't really played together in the past, so I think just everyone getting to know each other, knowing how to play together, and clicking as an offense. I think that will be the biggest thing for us this year.”

We've said it before, but I'll say it again: I wouldn't anticipate a starting quarterback being named before that season opener on August 28th against Tennessee Martin. I would also expect to see both quarterbacks playing in that game.