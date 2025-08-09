OSU players open up about playing under new, "intense" defensive coordinator

Oklahoma State brought in a new defensive coordinator in hopes of turning around one of the worst defensive units in the country.

By: Chris Williams

It was an overhaul in Stillwater after a disappointing 2024 campaign (that’s putting it lightly). The defense needed help- so Mike Gundy hired Todd Grantham away from the New Orleans Saints as the team’s DC. Grantham’s coaching style is easy to describe...

“Intense, demanding,” said defensive back Dylan Smith.

Mordecai McDaniel had a similar description: “Intense. He is an intense coach.”

Smith added, “You have to come with it every day or you're going to hear it for sure. You have to be on your P's and Q's. You have to know what you're doing.”

McDaniel continued, “Yelling at you every day. He just wants the best out of you, and that's it.”

Grantham’s energy has been contagious, but he isn’t all bark, he is also a great defensive mind. He has NFL experience, and he's coached along some of the best coaches the sport has seen. It has taken some time to pick up this new defense, but the players like what they've seen so far.

Smith said, “It kind of puts everybody in position to make a play at any different position. You're not going to just be doing one thing the whole game, like you're going to be in different positions just doing everything really, and it makes for a lot of opportunities to make plays.”

Cameron Epps told me, “We are going to look great, man. We've been flying around, man. We're very multiple, and, you know, Grantham is a great coach, so is going to coach us to be in the right spot. So, we are going to be a great defense.”

“I heard his system is pretty aggressive. Is that the way you see things?” I asked.

Epps answered, “Yeah, I will say so. Man, he liked to get after the quarterback. Man, he likes to get to the ball.”

Cowboy fans will see the defense in action for the first time on August 28th against UT-Martin.