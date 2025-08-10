UPDATE: Victim dead following shooting at OKC apartment complex

Shooting reported at an apartment complex near NE 4th and Stonewall in Oklahoma City.

By: Jarred Burk

-

UPDATE 7:15 p.m.: Police have confirmed the victim in the shooting has died from his injuries. Family members at the scene said the man was in his 20s.

ORIGINAL STORY

Oklahoma City police say a man was shot multiple times at an apartment complex off NE 4th Street.

According to officials, officers were called to the complex near NE 4th and Stonewall just after 4 p.m. on Saturday.

When they arrived, they found one male victim who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Authorities say he was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition at this time. News 9's crew on scene says the ambulance left the scene with their lights and sirens on.

Authorities say they are still on scene working to gather information on the suspect(s) in this shooting. The scene continues to be active.

This is a developing story.