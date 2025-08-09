Police arrest suspect in July armed carjacking outside CVS in Norman

Norman police have arrested Michael Schmidt after a nearly month-long search for the suspect accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint and stealing her vehicle outside a CVS store in July.

By: Graham Dowers

A nearly month-long search for a suspect in a July armed carjacking in Norman has ended with an arrest.

Police say 42-year-old Michael Schmidt was taken into custody Thursday on robbery and firearm possession complaints. He is accused of pulling a gun on a woman in the parking lot of a CVS near 36th Avenue Northwest and Robinson on July 10, demanding her keys and driving off in her 2016 black Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The victim was not hurt and told police she was thankful her children were not with her at the time. She ran into the store for help, and an employee called 911.

Body camera footage released earlier in the investigation showed the victim telling officers the suspect approached her with a gun just after 7 p.m. Police said the incident was “a pretty traumatic scenario” for the victim.

Investigators were able to retrieve security video from the CVS showing the suspect inside the store before the carjacking. The video and still images were released to the public in hopes of identifying him.