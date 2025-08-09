Body cam video shows arrest after fake gun incident in southeast OKC

Body camera footage shows the arrest of a man accused of waving a fake gun in southeast Oklahoma City, prompting an officer to fire during a foot chase.

By: Graham Dowers

-

Newly released body camera footage captures the moments a suspect surrendered to Oklahoma City police after a chase in southeast Oklahoma City last month.

Police say officers were called to the area of Southeast 44th Street and Interstate 35 after reports that a man, later identified as 27-year-old Zachariah Mills, was waving a gun. Officers say that when they approached, Mills ran.

During the foot chase, police say an officer fired his weapon, but no one was struck. Mills eventually surrendered, according to investigators.

Investigators later determined the gun in Mills’ possession was fake. He was booked into jail on a complaint of possession of a firearm.

The officer who fired the shot has been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure during such investigations.