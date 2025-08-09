OKC burglary leads to fatal shooting, one suspect arrested and another at large

Oklahoma City police say a burglary at a northwest apartment ended in a deadly shooting, leaving one suspect in custody and another still on the run.

By: Graham Dowers

Investigators say 29-year-old Talor Brannon broke into an apartment near Northwest 50th Street and May Avenue and assaulted the resident, identified as 26-year-old Savon Miller. Police say Miller forced Brannon out of the apartment, but authorities say Brannon returned about two hours later with another person.

According to police, the second suspect shot and killed Miller before fleeing the scene. That suspect remains at large.

Brannon was taken into custody and booked on complaints of murder and burglary.

Oklahoma City police are asking anyone with information on the second suspect’s identity or whereabouts to call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.