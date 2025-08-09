OKC Fire Department hosts Project Life 5K to fund free smoke alarms

The Oklahoma City Fire Department’s 12th annual Project Life 5K and fun run is underway, raising money to provide free smoke alarms to local residents.

By: Graham Dowers

-

Runners hit the streets of downtown Oklahoma City this morning for the Oklahoma City Fire Department’s 12th annual Project Life 5K and one-mile fun run or walk.

The event began with the fun run at 7:30 a.m., followed by the 5K at 8 a.m. Organizers say the race raises money to purchase working smoke alarms, which the department provides to Oklahoma City residents at no cost.

Fire officials say the program is a vital part of the department’s community safety efforts, helping prevent tragedies by ensuring more homes are equipped with functioning alarms.

Crowds gathered early to participate, with many braving the rising summer temperatures. Organizers are urging runners and walkers to stay hydrated throughout the event.

Head to this official website to request smoke alarms.