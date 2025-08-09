Emergency crews respond to rollover crash on I-44

Saturday, August 9th 2025, 10:12 am
Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash Saturday morning involving a child and two adults on Interstate 44 near SW 149th Street.
Authorities say the crash happened around 9:45 a.m. when the driver of an SUV was struck from behind by a white truck. Police say the truck then lost control and flipped over.
Police say there were three people inside the truck, including a 10-year-old who was able to get out on their own. The family was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. No one else was hurt in the collision.
Drivers in the area experienced delays as crews worked to clear the scene.
