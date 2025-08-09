Protesters to call for superintendent’s impeachment amid Oklahoma’s lowest-in-nation education rank

Opponents of Oklahoma’s state superintendent will rally at the Capitol this afternoon, citing the state’s last-place national ranking in education and calling for his impeachment.

Saturday, August 9th 2025, 9:58 am

By: Graham Dowers


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Opponents of Oklahoma’s state superintendent are set to rally at the State Capitol this afternoon, calling for his impeachment and pointing to Oklahoma’s last-place national ranking in education as a driving factor.

The rally is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. on the south steps of the Capitol. As of this morning, more than 14,000 people had expressed interest in attending through a Facebook event page.

Organizers say the protest is intended to send a clear message to state lawmakers to begin impeachment proceedings, arguing that the state’s education system is suffering under the current leadership.

Oklahoma currently ranks 50th in the nation for education, according to national reports.

