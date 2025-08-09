Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority launches new 'managing owner' requirement for license holders

Oklahoma medical marijuana businesses must assign a 'managing owner' by September 5 following a shift to the new MedPortal system, OMMA announces.

By: Matt McCabe

-

Oklahoma's medical marijuana businesses will need to appoint a "managing owner" to assume chief responsibility for compliance and license management by September 5, the agency announced on Friday.

Businesses will also be able to add three other "affiliates" to their license: other part-owners or employees, who can also interface with OMMA regarding licensing and other regulatory issues.

According to the agency, the change is because of a switch to the new MedPortal system.

"The managing owner information is required ahead of the portal's fall launch to ensure a smooth transition for all and will result in more efficient communication when follow-up regarding the businesses is needed," OMMA director of communications Porsha Riley said in a statement.

The agency did not explain if the change is also prompted by a crackdown on straw ownership schemes, and otherwise illegal marijuana operations.

On Friday, several business owners, attorneys, and industry activists told News 9 they were hearing of the requirement for the first time, and hadn't yet fully digested the change.

Oklahomans for Responsible Cannabis Action is the group behind Oklahoma's latest effort to open a recreational marijuana market, known as SQ 837.

Its director, Jed Green, said the change appears to be non-controversial.

"I believe what we are looking at here is only beginning to transition to a new licensing software," he said.

He explained a lot of that information is already part of the state's current portal, with one exception.

"They will not talk to representatives for a medical marijuana-licensed business," he said. "They require that they talk to the owner themselves, which is a little atypical for what we see from state agencies."

Specifically, OMMA will require that the managing owner is "actively involved" in the business.

"I believe that regulating straw ownership does play a part in requesting that this be a managing partner involved in the day-to-day operations of the entity itself," Green added. "I believe that does play into it."