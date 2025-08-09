Kendall Daniels Embracing Versatility in First Season at OU

Brent Venables says Daniels’ ability to play all three spots and adapt to different roles could be a major asset for the Sooners’ defense this season.

By: Steve McGehee

-

With the Sooners’ opener just 22 days away, Brent Venables enters his fourth season at Oklahoma with plenty of new faces on both sides of the ball, including former Oklahoma State standout Kendall Daniels.

Daniels, a transfer safety, is already turning heads in fall camp thanks to his ability to line up all over the field.

“Moving me around in different positions and making me learn different positions … I can go play any position,” Daniels said. “I feel like moving around will be fun and just showcase what I can do. All of us moving around and doing other things, I feel like that will disrupt offenses.”

Venables is just as impressed with the newcomer’s versatility.

“I think his ability to play all three positions is what he has shown,” Venables said. “Playing behind the ball is different than playing outside on an edge. He’s got a good skill set — man, zone, pass rusher, a gap fitter, taking on blocks. He sees things well inside.”

Daniels’ adaptability could make him a key chess piece in Venables’ defense as Oklahoma prepares for its season opener in Norman.