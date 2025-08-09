Exotic petting zoo in Seminole releases all its animals to save them from fire

An exotic petting zoo in Seminole told News 9 on Friday that it released all of its animals in the midst of a thick, smokey fire earlier in the day.

By: Elizabeth Fitz

An exotic petting zoo in Seminole told News 9 on Friday that it released all of its animals amid a thick, smoky fire earlier in the day.

Nomad’s Animal Encounter said it had a huge outpouring of support online in the moments following the fire, from veterinarians offering their services, to people who were willing to foster, and others who had crates and trailers that stopped by to help.

“Me and my wife go to town to buy feed and our employees are here taking care of the animals. We're getting the animal groceries and they call us and they said, ‘hey, the whole place is on fire. You need to get here quick.’ So, we called the fire departments,” said co-owner Matthew Crabtree.

Strother Fire Department responded to the call, which led them to the property next door just before noon on Friday.

"Homeowner had stated he lit the fire at about 9:30 this morning, and he had stated also that there was two or three aerosol cans that had exploded, and he thinks that when they exploded and went flying out of the fire, that's what caused the fire,” said Fire Chief Ryan Lehman.

Crabtree elaborated, "I'm talkin', there was no fire until fire outta control, in just minutes.”

He said the USDA deemed all of the animals non-releasable, so Crabtree had to make a tough decision.

“I made the executive call [to] just let the animals out.”

Crabtree explained that there were more than 250 animals on the property.

“We couldn't catch them all and create them up. You couldn't see in front of us. So, we opened the door and tried to corral them out. We opened up the deer pen; let them out. We opened the kangaroo door. We let the Kangaroos out,” he said. “We got them all re-secured. We're down to just one fox that's hiding in a bush on the back end of our property.”

Crabtree said he brought out food buckets to get the other animals back into their pens.

“And we're not out of the woods yet. Smoke inhalation damage on lungs as small as theirs won't show up for two or three days, and so we're going to be closely monitoring, closely watching them, and taking them to the vet.”

The organization said it has to throw away a lot of smoke-covered items. It is asking for blanket and stuffed animal donations, along with pet crates, dog food, cat food and leftover meats.

Strother Fire Department added that the cause of the fire is still under investigation.