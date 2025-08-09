Southeast OKC high-speed chase ends with 2 arrest

Two people are in custody following a high-speed chase in southwest Oklahoma City Friday night, authorities say.

By: Destini Pittman

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the chase began near Interstate 35 and Southeast 29th Street when a trooper attempted to pull over a car, and the driver fled. The pursuit ended when a trooper performed a tactical vehicle intervention on Southeast 29th Street, east of Vickie Drive.

Troopers say a female suspect was taken into custody at the scene, and a male suspect who fled the scene near I-35 and Southeast 15th Street was later arrested.

OHP says drug paraphernalia, brass knuckles, a large knife and a machete were found inside the vehicle.