Water main break leaves several businesses without running water

Early morning water main break on SW 59th Street affecting local businesses in Oklahoma City's Almonte Shopping Mall, disrupting services and access. Restoration is expected by evening.

By: Stephanie Maniche

A water main break that happened at 3:30 a.m. Friday on SW 59th Street and May impacted several local businesses in the area, including a barber shop in the Almonte Shopping Mall was affected.

Barber Kendale Coleman said they were without water and had to find alternate ways to be sanitary.

He added, “We got to wash our hands, we gotta be sanitized when you’re in the barber field after every cut, you want to clean your hands so the water’s off and it’s affecting that right there.”

Director Andrew Davis of Octapharma Plasma, also located inside the mall, said they were not affected by the lack of running water but by traffic.

“It’s blocked over there, so our donors and our business partners have to go on the other side,” said Davis.

Jasmine Morris, with the city of Oklahoma City, said water will be restored to customers by Friday evening.