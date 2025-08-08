Drama, thrills and family chaos hit theaters this weekend

"Weapons," "My Mother’s Wedding," and "Freakier Friday" hit theatres this weekend News 9’s Movie Man, Dino Lalli, shares what to expect.

Friday, August 8th 2025, 6:39 pm

By: Destini Pittman


Drama, danger and a body-swapping family reunion hit theaters this weekend. News 9’s Movie Man, Dino Lalli, shares what to expect.

‘Weapons’: Panic Grips a Town After Students Vanish

In the R-rated horror-thriller "Weapons," an entire classroom of kids disappears at 2:17 a.m. after running away from home. The town panics and blames the children’s teacher, played by Julia Garner. The film explores how quickly a community can turn on one another when tragedy strikes.

‘My Mother’s Wedding’: Sisters Reunite for Family Drama

Three sisters return home for their mother’s wedding in "My Mother’s Wedding", directed by and starring Kristin Scott Thomas as the bride-to-be. Scarlett Johansson, Sienna Miller, and Emily Beecham play her daughters in this R-rated drama inspired by Thomas’ real-life experiences.

‘Freakier Friday’: Four Family Members Swap Bodies

Twenty-two years after the original "Freaky Friday", Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan return in "Freakier Friday." Now grown up, Anna has a daughter and a stepdaughter. When she, her mom, her daughter, and her stepdaughter all swap bodies, the chaos forces them to better understand one another during a challenging family transition.
Destini Pittman
Destini Pittman

Destini Pittman is a digital content producer at News 9. She joined the team in June 2024 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma with a degree in Professional Media.

