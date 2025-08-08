Drama, thrills and family chaos hit theaters this weekend

"Weapons," "My Mother’s Wedding," and "Freakier Friday" hit theatres this weekend News 9’s Movie Man, Dino Lalli, shares what to expect.

By: Destini Pittman

Drama, danger and a body-swapping family reunion hit theaters this weekend. News 9’s Movie Man, Dino Lalli, shares what to expect.

‘Weapons’: Panic Grips a Town After Students Vanish

In the R-rated horror-thriller "Weapons," an entire classroom of kids disappears at 2:17 a.m. after running away from home. The town panics and blames the children’s teacher, played by Julia Garner. The film explores how quickly a community can turn on one another when tragedy strikes.

‘My Mother’s Wedding’: Sisters Reunite for Family Drama

Three sisters return home for their mother’s wedding in "My Mother’s Wedding", directed by and starring Kristin Scott Thomas as the bride-to-be. Scarlett Johansson, Sienna Miller, and Emily Beecham play her daughters in this R-rated drama inspired by Thomas’ real-life experiences.

‘Freakier Friday’: Four Family Members Swap Bodies

Twenty-two years after the original "Freaky Friday", Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan return in "Freakier Friday." Now grown up, Anna has a daughter and a stepdaughter. When she, her mom, her daughter, and her stepdaughter all swap bodies, the chaos forces them to better understand one another during a challenging family transition.