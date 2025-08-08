Bricktown project moves forward with plans for tallest building in the U.S.

The project, known as The Boardwalk, includes Legends Tower, a nearly 2,000-foot skyscraper that could become the tallest building in the United States.

By: Deanne Stein

A bold and ambitious development in Bricktown is still moving forward, with plans that could dramatically reshape Oklahoma City’s skyline. The project, known as The Boardwalk, includes Legends Tower, a nearly 2,000-foot skyscraper that could become the tallest building in the United States.

California developer Scot Matteson, who’s leading the project, says it’s fully funded, has received city approval.

“We’re very bullish on Oklahoma City,” Matteson said. “We feel like we can have a great experience in our project of working and living.”

Years in the Making, Now Gaining Momentum

The Boardwalk has been in development for several years, leading many to wonder whether it would ever materialize. But Matteson assures the public: it will get done.

Spanning five million square feet with a projected $2.5 billion budget, the project will be constructed in two phases.

Phase One:

Three towers, including: Two residential apartment towers A Dream Hotel by Hyatt, with branded residential units on the top floors 200,000 square feet of commercial space, primarily for restaurants and entertainment A central lagoon, surrounded by a scenic boardwalk — the project’s namesake

Phase Two: Legends Tower

The second phase features Legends Tower, which could reach just under 2,000 feet, potentially making it the tallest skyscraper in the country.

“People are excited about it. It makes a statement,” said Matteson.

The tower would stand alongside other major downtown developments, including the new OKC Thunder arena and the soccer stadium, placing it at the heart of OKC’s growing entertainment district.

FAA Concerns Over Tower Height

Not everyone is on board. Airport officials have raised concerns about the tower’s height and its potential impact on flight paths, submitting those concerns to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Matteson confirmed he's working closely with the FAA to address those issues and remains hopeful.

“Hopefully we’ll get it done and the tower will stay at that height,” he said. “If for some reason it doesn’t and we can’t get the FAA to agree, it will still be a tall tower — just a little shorter.”

More to Come in Bricktown

Matteson also revealed he has another major Bricktown project already designed and plans to present it to the city soon.

“We believe in Oklahoma City,” Matteson said. “There’s a lot of positive things happening here — and we’re here for the growth.”

Construction on phase one of The Boardwalk is expected to begin later this year.