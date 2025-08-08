Kasey Alert: 40-year-old Joshua West

A Kasey Alert has been issued for 40-year-old Joshua West, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

By: Destini Pittman

-

A Kasey Alert has been issued for 40-year-old Joshua West, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP says West is six feet, one inch tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He has grey hair and green eyes.

West has been missing since July 27 and was last seen on foot in Pottawatomie County, OHP says.

OHP says West has a medical condition that requires medication and has not taken the medication since he was last seen.

Anyone with information related to the Kasey Alert should call 911.