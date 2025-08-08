Kasey Alert: 40-year-old Joshua West

A Kasey Alert has been issued for 40-year-old Joshua West, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Friday, August 8th 2025, 3:13 pm

By: Destini Pittman


POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. -

OHP says West is six feet, one inch tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He has grey hair and green eyes.

West has been missing since July 27 and was last seen on foot in Pottawatomie County, OHP says.

OHP says West has a medical condition that requires medication and has not taken the medication since he was last seen.

Anyone with information related to the Kasey Alert should call 911.
Destini Pittman
Destini Pittman

Destini Pittman is a digital content producer at News 9. She joined the team in June 2024 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma with a degree in Professional Media.

