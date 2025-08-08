Is Oklahoma ending EOI Testing? OSDE's plan replaces them with real-time assessments

Oklahoma Superintendent Ryan Walters is pushing to swap federally mandated end-of-year standardized tests for alternative assessments like the SAT, CLT, and frequent benchmarks, but the overhaul depends on U.S. Department of Education approval.

By: Haley Hetrick, Anna Denison

Oklahoma Superintendent Ryan Walters is pushing to overhaul the state’s student testing system, seeking to replace federally required, end-of-year standardized tests with what he describes as “modern and innovative” assessments. But the plan hinges on approval from the U.S. Department of Education before any changes can take effect.

What are the Tests?

Oklahoma’s current student assessment system relies on federally mandated end-of-year standardized tests. These tests, which take weeks to administer and often yield results after the school year’s end, are a source of frustration for parents and educators alike. Superintendent Ryan Walters has proposed replacing these assessments with alternative options, including the Classical Learning Test (CLT), the SAT, and innovative benchmark assessments. Walters argues that these new measures would still provide required academic data but in a more flexible, real-time manner.

ESSA Background

The Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) is the federal law governing how states monitor academic achievement. ESSA requires each state to administer annual standardized testing in key subjects and to report results to the U.S. Department of Education. These results play a central role in school accountability and federal funding. Walters has argued for returning power over assessments to the state, stating, "Why is the Federal Department of Education dictating for every kid what a test should look like?" He believes current federal mandates are "restrictive and outdated."

OSDE Testing Mandates

Oklahoma’s State Department of Education (OSDE) is seeking a federal waiver to change its testing system. The proposal aims to allow local districts to use alternative assessments instead of the traditional end-of-year exams, thus giving schools more control and flexibility. Walters confirmed, “We’re taking the government-mandated test off the table,” and said teachers would be able to focus on instruction and standards rather than preparing students for a single, high-stakes exam.

Response

While education leaders appear receptive to the idea, approval from the U.S. Department of Education is still required. Superintendent Walters stressed that since the new tests would provide all the data currently required by law, state-level sign-off is not further needed. The Oklahoma Education Association (OEA), led by President Carrie Ellidge, expressed surprise at the proposal but indicated support for reducing standardized testing. “We’ll support anything that potentially reduces standardized testing for our students,” Ellidge said. However, she cautioned that the legality and practicality of the changes are yet to be determined.

Part Results Play in Report Card

Under current law, standardized test results are a major factor in Oklahoma’s annual school report cards. These scores can influence rankings, school funding, and teacher evaluations. Ellidge highlighted that test results offer only a “snapshot of one day,” and that factors like student stress or health can affect performance. She advocates for measuring academic growth over time rather than relying solely on test scores.

Report Card Input Last Day

Typically, standardized tests are administered in the spring, shaping classroom instruction for much of the year. Scores are usually received late in the summer, sometimes after the school year ends, meaning the data isn’t available for immediate instructional adjustments. Walters proposes frequent “snapshot” assessments throughout the year that would give educators and parents faster feedback, aligning better with school needs and student growth. The OEA is optimistic about changes that place less emphasis on high-stakes, once-a-year exams, suggesting that projects or visual demonstrations of learning could supplement or replace traditional tests