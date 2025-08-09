New video released of Scissortail Park shooting suspect's arrest

We are seeing the moment Oklahoma City police surrounded the home of a wanted shooting suspect. Officers arrested 20-year-old Kaziya Penn who is accused of shooting a teenager after a Thunder finals game in June.

By: Jennifer Pierce

We are seeing the moment Oklahoma City police surrounded the home of a wanted shooting suspect. Officers arrested 20-year-old Kaziya Penn, who is accused of shooting a teenager after a Thunder finals game in June.

The shooting happened in Scissortail Park on June 22, just as fans were leaving the Thunder game. Investigators connected Penn to the shooting through spent shell casings.

Penn's first run-in with police happened two days after the shooting. Police released an officer’s body camera footage of a traffic stop near the Paycom Center where the officer allegedly found a pistol in Penn’s waistband. Penn was arrested for unlawfully carrying a weapon and not having a valid driver’s license.

According to an affidavit, the firearm recovered from Penn was tested and matched the gun used in the shooting at Scissortail Park, where a 14-year-old was injured.

This week, Oklahoma City police executed a search warrant at Penn's home in Midwest City. Penn is seen in body camera video being detained for questioning. Court documents said Penn admitted to being at Scissortail Park the night of the shooting and was carrying a Glock firearm. Penn told investigators he was helping his cousin, who was being assaulted, but said they were outnumbered, so he fired his gun at the group of people.

Penn was arrested on one count of assault and battery with a deadly weapon. He remains in custody with a $150,000 bond.

