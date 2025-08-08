London Kerr’s Disappearance: A timeline of the search for the child missing since 2022

A detailed look at the key events in the disappearance and ongoing investigation of London Kerr, who has been missing since 2022.

By: Deanne Stein

April 2022 – London Kerr, 2 years old, was last seen.

March 8, 2023 – A DHS pickup order for London was issued in Oklahoma County.

October 22, 2024 – Moore Police attempted to serve the pickup order at 1337 Regency Blvd. According to court documents, London's mother, Ashley Rowland, falsely claimed London was with her father in Georgia. Investigators determined this was not true. Neighbors said they hadn't seen London in 2–3 years.

On August 8, 2025, Oklahoma Human Services issued this statement in response to News 9's questions about the delay in serving the pickup order:

This is a tragic and unsettling situation. Like the rest of the community, Oklahoma Human Services reels in concern for this child’s safety. While we are unable to discuss cases due to state and federal confidentiality statutes, the agency is grateful to our law enforcement partners for their continued work to find her as they seek justice in her disappearance. We remain committed to supporting their efforts, however needed.

October 23, 2024 – Ashley Rowland and Joshua Denton were located at an Oklahoma City motel without London. Both claimed that shortly after Christmas 2022, Rowland had given the child to a man known only as “Carlos,” who had previously sold her meth. They alleged Carlos later returned to Mexico. However, authorities say they were unable to verify any part of their story, and no credible individual named “Carlos” matching the description provided by Ashley Rowland has been found.

October 30, 2024 – Ashley Rowland was arrested for Child Abandonment.

November 5, 2024 – After learning Ashley Rowland had other children, two teenage sons were interviewed. They reported Joshua Denton abused London—hitting her with a paddle and shooting her with a BB gun. They also said Denton abused them, while Rowland did nothing.

A BB gun and wooden paddle were recovered from a storage unit linked to Rowland and Denton. The boys also reported witnessing Rowland and Denton smoking meth and using other drugs.

March 27, 2025 – Denton's two elementary aged children confirmed further abuse, including Denton pouring hot sauce in London’s eyes, locking her in a closet, and forcing her to eat hot peppers.

August 5, 2025 – Ashley Rowland and Joshua Denton are arrested. Rowland is charged with engaging in a pattern of criminal offenses and two counts of enabling child abuse. Denton faces multiple charges including six counts of child abuse. He's also charged with sexual abuse against a child that is not London. Both remain behind bars in the Cleveland County Detention Center.

September 9, 2025, at 10 a.m. – Both are scheduled to appear in Cleveland County Court for a preliminary hearing.

Anyone with information about London’s disappearance is urged to contact the Oklahoma City Police Department’s homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.

More Coverage:

Moore Police Release New Photos In Search For Missing Child

Moore Mother Arrested As Police Search For Missing 5-Year-Old

Missing OKC Child: 5-year-old not seen since 2022, 2 people arrested

Mother Accused Of Giving Daughter To Drug Dealer Bonds Out Of Jail