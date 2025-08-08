Oklahoma City Fire Department to host 12th Annual Project Life 5K Saturday

The Oklahoma City Fire Department's 12th annual Project Life 5K is on Saturday in Downtown OKC.

Friday, August 8th 2025, 2:11 pm

By: Brandon Coons


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma City Fire Department is hosting its 12th Annual Project Life 5K and one-mile fun run/walk this Saturday, August 9.

The starting line is in front of the Devon Tower in Downtown OKC, according to department officials. The 5K starts at 8 a.m. and the one-mile fun run/walk begins at 7:30 a.m.

This event raises money for the department to buy working smoke alarms to give to OKC residents for free.

Registration is open for both events until 11:59 p.m. tonight.
