Oklahoma City Fire Department to host 12th Annual Project Life 5K Saturday

The Oklahoma City Fire Department's 12th annual Project Life 5K is on Saturday in Downtown OKC.

By: Brandon Coons

-

The Oklahoma City Fire Department is hosting its 12th Annual Project Life 5K and one-mile fun run/walk this Saturday, August 9.

The starting line is in front of the Devon Tower in Downtown OKC, according to department officials. The 5K starts at 8 a.m. and the one-mile fun run/walk begins at 7:30 a.m.

This event raises money for the department to buy working smoke alarms to give to OKC residents for free.

Registration is open for both events until 11:59 p.m. tonight.