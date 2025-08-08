Pet of the Week: Electra

Our pet of the week is Electra!

By: Victor Pozadas

She is a 2-month-old, 12-pound girl with a soft coat and striking blue eyes. Electra enjoys playing with her brother Snert in the kiddie pool in her foster backyard and is super easygoing. They are both up for adoption.

Electra has been doing great with socializing, but is still working on her potty and house training. Slow, mindful introductions are always best when dealing with multiple animals.

This young lady was rescued along with her brother when they were only a week old, and were bottle fed and cared for by an amazing OK Humane foster.

She will be available for adoption at the OK Humane Adoption Center, 7500 N. Western Ave. You can also view all adoptable pets at okhumane.org.

Whether you’re interested in fostering for a few days or a few weeks, the role is vital. Learn more about becoming a foster at okhumane.org/foster.