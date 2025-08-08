How important is proper hand washing?

Despite knowing proper techniques, nearly half of Americans skip handwashing at key times. Experts say proper hand hygiene can prevent illness and save millions of lives yearly.

By: News 9

Handwashing is critical to staying safe and healthy all year round, but a recent survey shows many Americans still are not washing properly.

Though it takes only 20 seconds and can prevent you or your family from getting sick, a recent survey says 62% of Americans know the proper way to wash their hands, but 48% admit to forgetting or choosing not to.

While washing after using the bathroom is common, health officials say there are other times to wash up too.

Marla Dalton, CEO of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases, says washing after visiting a grocery store, restaurant or a doctor's office is also important.

"One in five admitted to actively choosing not to wash their hands at key times," Dalton said. "80% of infectious diseases are actually spread by dirty hands. Estimates show that if everyone properly and routinely washed their hands, we could save up to a million lives a year around the world."

Experts say the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic led many adults to properly wash their hands, but Dalton says when it comes to best hand hygiene, scrubbing deep and in the proper order is best.

Dalton says to properly wash your hands, you should wet, lather, scrub, rinse then dry.

"Scrubbing really needs to take the 20 seconds," Dalton said. "Also, really important that we dry with friction [so] that we rub dry to make sure that we've really completed the process and tried to be as germ-free as possible.

Experts say that germs can spread any time of year, even in the summer months.