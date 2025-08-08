Midwest City independent living facility reports Legionnaires' disease bacteria

Legionella bacteria were found in a Midwest City independent living facility’s plumbing, but officials say the city’s water supply is safe and remains unaffected.

By: Christian Hans

Officials in Midwest City are taking action after bacteria known to cause Legionnaires' disease were reported in the water system of an independent living facility.

The city says legionella bacteria were found in the plumbing system of the facility.

Legionnaires' disease is a severe form of pneumonia, but Midwest City leaders say the bacteria did not originate from the city's water supply.

The city says its water supply has been tested and remains safe.

No disruptions to water service in Midwest City are expected.