Midwest City independent living facility reports Legionnaires' disease bacteria

Legionella bacteria were found in a Midwest City independent living facility’s plumbing, but officials say the city’s water supply is safe and remains unaffected.

Friday, August 8th 2025, 12:29 pm

By: Christian Hans


MIDWEST CITY, Okla. -

Officials in Midwest City are taking action after bacteria known to cause Legionnaires' disease were reported in the water system of an independent living facility.

The city says legionella bacteria were found in the plumbing system of the facility.

RELATED: What is Legionnaires' disease and how does it spread?

Legionnaires' disease is a severe form of pneumonia, but Midwest City leaders say the bacteria did not originate from the city's water supply.

The city says its water supply has been tested and remains safe.

No disruptions to water service in Midwest City are expected.

Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

August 8th, 2025

August 8th, 2025

August 7th, 2025

July 21st, 2025

Top Headlines

August 9th, 2025

August 9th, 2025

August 9th, 2025

August 9th, 2025