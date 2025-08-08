Back-to-school safety tips from the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross gives helpful tips to parents on safety and emergency planning for students.

By: Victor Pozadas

The school year is here, and the American Red Cross is giving out tips for parents to keep their kids safe in crisis situations.

MORE: OKCPS Superintendent Dr. Polk talks being back-to-school ready

American Red Cross Central and Southwest Oklahoma Executive Director Loida Haffener Salmond said it's smart to have a handy physical contact information card with kids in their backpacks so everyone knows who to contact in case of emergencies.

"It's important that you put something in their backpack that has your phone number and contact information," she said. "In case something happens, they know where to get it from."

The Red Cross is also encouraging parents to go over your family's emergency plan, and make sure you talk through it with the students.

RELATED:

Oklahoma to end government mandated end-of-year state testing

﻿When does school start? Important fall semester dates for OKC metro schools