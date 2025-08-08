OKCPS Superintendent Dr. Polk talks being back-to-school ready

Five days until Oklahoma City Public Schools open their doors for the 136th school year. Learn about back-to-school giveaway events, critical Pre-K enrollment, and new cell phone policy.

By: Victor Pozadas

The school year will start before you know it, but there's still time for back-to-school events and giveaways organized by Oklahoma City Public Schools.

News 9 invited OKCPS Superintendent Dr. Jamie Polk and Assistant Superintendent Alisha Suffield to talk about the school year and what to expect. Dr. Polk excitedly shared a backpack, which was one of the items in a giveaway with OU Health for students needing new class materials before classes begin.

Learn more about their giveaway in the video above, or follow along for key takeaways:

School Year Starting Soon

Oklahoma City Public Schools start in five days. This marks the district’s 136th school year.

Clear Backpack OKC Giveaway Events

Last Saturday, nearly 1,700 backpacks were distributed thanks to sponsors like OU Health. Another giveaway event is scheduled for this Saturday at US Grant High School from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vaccinations for students will also be offered at the event.

Pre-K Enrollment Emphasis

Pre-K enrollment is important for a focus on early literacy. Spots are still available across 31 campuses across the metro. Families can enroll online, by phone, or in person at schools.

Virtual School Options

The district has relaunched the First Choice Online Academy. Seats are available for virtual learning, including one-on-one tutoring, small group sessions, and in-person labs. Students can participate in athletics and concurrent enrollment programs.

New Cell Phone Policy Concerns

A new law restricts cell phone use on Oklahoma school campuses. School officials encourage parents to communicate their preferred methods of contact in case of emergencies. Families should introduce themselves to schools and share communication preferences.

Goals for the New School Year

The district has established five-year goals based on community feedback and board decisions. Goals focus on early literacy, numeracy, and post-secondary preparedness. The district is excited and prepared to get started.

