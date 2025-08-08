OKCPS Superintendent Dr. Polk talks being back-to-school ready

The school year will start before you know it, but there's still time for back-to-school events and giveaways organized by Oklahoma City Public Schools.
News 9 invited OKCPS Superintendent Dr. Jamie Polk and Assistant Superintendent Alisha Suffield to talk about the school year and what to expect. Dr. Polk excitedly shared a backpack, which was one of the items in a giveaway with OU Health for students needing new class materials before classes begin.
School Year Starting Soon
- Oklahoma City Public Schools start in five days.
- This marks the district’s 136th school year.
Clear Backpack OKC Giveaway Events
- Last Saturday, nearly 1,700 backpacks were distributed thanks to sponsors like OU Health.
- Another giveaway event is scheduled for this Saturday at US Grant High School from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Vaccinations for students will also be offered at the event.
Pre-K Enrollment Emphasis
- Pre-K enrollment is important for a focus on early literacy.
- Spots are still available across 31 campuses across the metro.
- Families can enroll online, by phone, or in person at schools.
Virtual School Options
- The district has relaunched the First Choice Online Academy.
- Seats are available for virtual learning, including one-on-one tutoring, small group sessions, and in-person labs.
- Students can participate in athletics and concurrent enrollment programs.
New Cell Phone Policy Concerns
- A new law restricts cell phone use on Oklahoma school campuses.
- School officials encourage parents to communicate their preferred methods of contact in case of emergencies.
- Families should introduce themselves to schools and share communication preferences.
Goals for the New School Year
- The district has established five-year goals based on community feedback and board decisions.
- Goals focus on early literacy, numeracy, and post-secondary preparedness.
- The district is excited and prepared to get started.
