FireLake Fireflight Balloon Fest sets off in Shawnee

The Firelake Fireflight Balloon Fest returns to Shawnee with 20 balloons, $25 flights and family fun running Friday and Saturday.

By: News 9, Kylee Dedmon

The annual Firelake Fireflight Balloon Fest starts Friday morning in Shawnee, marking the return of hot air balloons in the skies of Oklahoma for two whole days.

The festival returns for its eighth year of operations and offers flights for as low as $25 per person.

Chrios Sabia, who owns Kansas City AeroSports along with his wife, Amanda, is one of the many hot air balloon pilots taking part in this year's event.

Sabia says this year, he is in charge of running the balloons and controlling who goes up, and when.

"We're in charge of running the balloon portion of the event," Sabia said. "This event is fantastic. It's a great family event. We've got 20 balloons. We have four this morning, but the rest ... are coming out tonight."

Learn more about the event on the Firelake Fireflight Balloon Fest website.