Walters: Oklahoma to allow schools to opt out of government mandated end-of-year state testing

State Supt. Ryan Walters, OSDE announce move to allow districts to opt out of the government-mandated, end-of-year testing in math and reading for grades 3-8, beginning this academic year.

By: Drake Johnson

-

Beginning this academic year, schools in Oklahoma will be allowed to use benchmark assessments in place of the current high-stakes end-of-year tests for grades 3-8 in Math and English Language Arts, State Superintendent Ryan Walters announced Friday.

HEAR FROM SUPERINTENDENT WALTERS: Ryan Walters explains plan to end federal end-of-year testing in Oklahoma

In a press release dated August 4, 2025, the OSDE said the decision followed an overwhelming response from parents; "81% of the nearly 23,000 surveyed expressed state testing is not necessary for evaluating student learning."

Statement from Ryan Walters:

"The teachers-union-approach is failing our kids. By moving away from outdated state tests and empowering local districts, we're reducing the burden on students, parents and teachers while ensuring high-quality education that is no longer driven by bureaucrats or outside groups."

The change comes on the heels of a report from WalletHub, which ranked Oklahoma 50th in education nationwide.

Full release from the OSDE available below:

Here is the waiver submitted by OSDE to the federal government to opt out of the testing: