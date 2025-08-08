OpenAI unveils GPT‑5; what to know about the AI chatbot's latest version

OpenAI has released GPT-5, its smartest and fastest chatbot yet, offering improved accuracy, coding, health advice and free global access with paid tiers.

By: CBS News

A new version of ChatGPT has arrived that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman promises will have Ph.D-level smarts.

OpenAI on Thursday announced the release of GPT‑5, which it calls its "smartest, fastest and most useful model yet."

The artificial intelligence company that brought the world ChatGPT says its latest version of the AI-powered chatbot will be more accurate, have fewer hallucinations and offer more articulate writing capabilities for composing emails and reports, for example. GPT-5 will also excel at coding and answering health-related questions, the company said in a blog post.

A basic version of the new model is available for free, with paid options for higher usage also available.

On a call with reporters Wednesday previewing the new chatbot, Altman likened GPT-5 to a Ph.D.-level expert. The new chatbot is also "the biggest single step forward" that OpenAI has taken in worldwide accessibility, Altman said.

The announcement marks the next step in AI development for OpenAI, which launched the first iteration of GPT in 2022. The technology quickly captured the fascination of the tech industry and the public for its ability to generate human-like responses to questions and requests. The service now has over 700 million weekly users, according to the company.

Read on to learn more about the latest version of ChatGPT.

How does GPT-5 differ from the previous bot?

GPT-5 will offer more accurate responses in a shorter timeframe than previous models, executives said during a press call on Wednesday.

"You really get the best of both worlds," Nick Turley, head of product at ChatGPT, told reporters on the call. "You have it reason when it needs to reason, but you don't have to wait as long."

According to a blog released Thursday by OpenAI, GPT‑5's responses are approximately 45% less likely to contain a factual error than GPT‑4o, and approximately 80% less likely to contain a factual error than OpenAI o3.

As part of the new model, OpenAI is also reigning in ChatGPT's flattery. In its blog post, the company said GPT‑5 is "less effusively agreeable" and that it will use "fewer unnecessary emojis."

OpenAI has also stepped up ChatGPT's coding abilities, allowing users to build websites, apps and games from scratch. In a demo during Wednesday's call, Altman used GPT-5 to create a web app in less than 5 minutes.

Altman called the new chatbot's ability to write code on demand its "superpower," adding that the advancement would have been "unimaginable at any previous point in history."

Asked about how the technology might impact the livelihood of human programmers, Altman said he thought the technology would actually create more job opportunities for as demand for software rises.

According to OpenAI, the new model will also be better at answering health-related questions, flagging potential concerns and helping users understand test results from their doctor. The company noted, however, that the technology "does not replace a medical professional."

How much will GPT‑5 cost?

Users around the world will be able to access GPT-5 for free, according to OpenAI. Asked about the commercial rationale behind offering a free global model, Turley said the company's mission is to ensure AI benefits all humanity.

"Giving everyone access to this capability is a very concrete way for us to live and breathe that mission," he said.

In addition to the free version, OpenAI will also offer a variety of paid options based on usage limits. The subscription models include: