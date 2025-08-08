From donation bin to high fashion: What to expect at Goodwill's annual fashion show

Work the Runway 2025 is Oklahoma City’s sustainable fashion show and nonprofit fundraiser hosted by Goodwill Central Oklahoma. See how the event combines secondhand designer fashion with real community impact.

By: Addie Crawford

Goodwill will put on its The Work the Runway Fashion Show on Friday to showcase creativity, community spirit and the power of sustainable fashion.

Guests to the show can expect to see unique, stylish looks created exclusively from Goodwill's donated items on the runway.

The fashion show will emphasize the importance of reuse and supporting Goodwill's mission to empower individuals through employment and training programs.

What can I expect?

The runway will feature Goodwill clients and team members modeling thrifted looks inspired by destinations such as Paris, Tokyo, Marrakesh and more.

Attendees can enjoy global flavors while connecting with community leaders who support fair employment practices.

Shopping will be available for a curated selection of secondhand designer fashion and unique, one-of-a-kind pieces.

You're able to bid on themed baskets and luxury vacations in support of job training programs as well as secondhand fashion initiatives.

What is the silent auction?

In addition to the fashion show, Goodwill is auctioning off signed Oklahoma City Thunder player items.

You can find things like an Isaiah Hartenstein signed jersey, autographed Jalen Williams shoes, a team signed basketball, and more.

The bidding is open through the night of the event on Friday, Aug. 8.

Place your bid here.

Where do proceeds go?

Ticket purchases and all proceeds from the evening’s event support second chances and job training programs. It opens doors for people working to rebuild their lives and directly funds free programs and services across Central Oklahoma.

This year's event has sold out.