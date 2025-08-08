OKC leaders confirm location of proposed Scheels sporting goods store

Oklahoma City may get its first Scheels store, located on the northwest side of the city, in 2028. The Oklahoma City Council votes on the 300,000-square-foot store on Tuesday.

Friday, August 8th 2025, 7:07 am

By: Christian Hans


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City officials confirm the city's first Scheels store could be built on the west side of Lake Hefner Parkway and north of the Kilpatrick Turnpike, if approved.  

The sporting goods store, which features an indoor Ferris wheel, will be part of a new shopping center and will open in 2028.

Scheels is asking the city for $8 million in incentives.

The city council is expected to vote on the package on Tuesday.

The proposed store would not be the first in the state, with a location in Tulsa opening in October 2024.

If approved, the store would be approximately 300,000 square feet.
