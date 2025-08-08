OU Health offers extended hours for vaccines ahead of back to school week

Extended vaccination hours at three OU Health clinics in Oklahoma City ensure families are prepared for the new school year. See what locations are participating.

By: Madelyn Fisher

-

OU Health is offering extended vaccination hours to help families prepare for the upcoming school year.

From now until Aug. 15, three Oklahoma Children’s Hospital clinics will offer walk-in vaccinations from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Participating locations include:

Sooner Pediatrics – 1200 N. Children's Ave., Oklahoma City | (405) 271-6827 Super Niños Clinic – 420 SW 10th St., Oklahoma City | (405) 271-6615 Grand Prairie Pediatrics – 6001 NW 139th St., Oklahoma City | (405) 271-4646

Daytime appointments are also available by calling.

"Vaccines are one of the simplest and most effective ways to protect our kids," pediatric hospitalist Dr. Stephanie DeLeon said.

DeLeon, the associate chief medical officer for Oklahoma Children’s Hospital OU Health and chief of the Section of Pediatric Hospital Medicine at the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine, said these extended hours are designed to support local families.

"As a parent, I know how busy this time of year can be," DeLeon said. "These extended hours are about making it easier for families to get what they need to start the school year strong, healthy and able to focus on learning.”