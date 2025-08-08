Large water main break shuts down SW OKC road

SW 59th Street intersection closed due to water main break in southwest Oklahoma City.

Friday, August 8th 2025, 9:32 am

By: Jarred Burk


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A large water main break has closed down an intersection on the southwest side of Oklahoma City.

Police closed a portion of the intersection of SW 59th and May Avenue around 3:30 a.m. on Friday.

Drivers can still use May Avenue, but traffic is being detoured off 59th Street.

This water main break follows another break on May Avenue in July, which caused several days of traffic disruption.

PREVIOUS STORY: Water main break closes northwest OKC street, damages businesses

Water department crews are on scene assessing the situation.

News 9 is working to get more details from city officials.

This is a developing story.
