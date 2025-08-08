Instagram’s new location-sharing feature: What to know and how to turn it off

Learn how to navigate Instagram's latest features, including location sharing and a new reposting option.

By: Destini Pittman

On Wednesday, Instagram rolled out new updates, including a feature that allows users to share their location with followers, raising safety concerns for many. Here’s what to know about the changes.

What is Instagram Map?

Much like Snapchat, Instagram Map lets users share their location with friends. Those who opt in can see and share the last active location of their friends.

To use this feature, go to Instagram Notes to see which friends are sharing their location. You can choose who can see it all followers you follow back, Close Friends, selected friends, or no one. You can also block location sharing for specific people or places.

Parents with supervision controls on their child’s account can manage the location-sharing settings.

Image Provided By: Instagram

How do I turn off Instagram Map?

Instagram Map is off by default unless you opt in. To turn it off or adjust settings, go to Settings → Story, Live and Location. There, you can disable the feature completely or select who can see your location.

What else is in the new Instagram update?

The update also includes a new repost option, allowing users to share their favorite posts and Reels. A repost icon now appears next to the comment button on posts.

Image Provided By: Instagram