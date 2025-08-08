173,000 votes needed to get legalization of recreational marijuana on 2026 ballot in Oklahoma

The push for legalized recreational marijuana in Oklahoma continued on Day 2 of a 90-day window for supporters to gather approximately 173,000 signatures on the petition for State Question 837, a measure that would put the matter in voters’ hands next year.

By: Elizabeth Fitz

The push for legalized recreational marijuana in Oklahoma continued on Day 2 of a 90-day window for supporters to gather approximately 173,000 signatures on the petition for State Question 837, a measure that would put the matter in voters’ hands next year.

Jed Green, the leader behind Oklahomans for Responsible Cannabis Action, said his organization is doing everything it can to gather enough signatures on the petition.

RELATED: Recreational marijuana back on the table in Oklahoma with new petition drive

"Where we have been since we were given a official start date about 3 weeks ago is we have busied ourselves with getting enough packets together to collect up to 270,000 signatures,” Green stated.

A similar measure, SQ 820, failed in March 2023. At the time, Governor Kevin Stitt opposed, saying it’s a bad idea because it’s still illegal at the federal level.

"A lot of people were surprised when it failed by the margin that it did in the special election. Oklahomans in the cannabis industry were not. Our industry was very divided on what that bill did."

The State Chamber and Farm Bureau also advocated against SQ 820, citing regulatory and enforcement issues.

"We are back now with a proposal that does address specifically not only the public safety needs of our state, the individual rights and freedoms that we believe we have to a God-given plant, but it also allows lawmakers the wiggle room they need to ensure adequate regulatory oversight,” said Green.

The process to get signatures for citizen petitions, however, has changed with a new law. It placed limits on how many signatures can be gathered in one county, which means proponents for SQ 837 must travel farther outside population hubs to collect signatures.

Green said so far, his team has gotten petitions to 60 of the 77 counties and over 350 businesses in Oklahoma.

For a signature to count, the individual must be a registered voter in the state of Oklahoma.

If the measure makes it to the ballot, it would be up for a vote next year, the organization shared.

The collection deadline for the signatures is November 3rd, and then they have to be certified.



