Oklahoma’s new bell-to-bell cellphone ban: Teachers, administrators weigh in on impact in classrooms

Oklahoman students return to a new bell-to-bell electronic device ban at schools. Teachers and a superintendent offer their perspectives.

By: Amanda Taylor

-

When Oklahoma students return for the school year, a new state law will ban cellphones, tablets, AirPods and all personal electronic devices from bell to bell.

We spoke with two longtime teachers and a superintendent about what implementation will look like and how it could impact the classroom.

Bill Arbuckle, a math teacher at Edmond Santa Fe High School; Becki Powell, with North Rock Creek High School; and Dr. Rick Cobb, superintendent of Mid-Del Schools, shared their thoughts on the new phone policies.

AMANDA: Have you ever felt like you've been competing with a screen for the students?

ARBUCKLE: That would be 180 days out of 180 days. Every day, you feel that way in some way.

POWELL: I have. Since I've started at North Rock Creek, it's been much improved. Our district has had a significant policy. It's been bell to bell since before I started teaching there, and there's been a zero tolerance policy. It's made the biggest change to my teaching career of anything that I've probably done, having no cell phones.

AMANDA: What kind of things have they been doing on their phones besides learning. Can you give us some examples?

POWELL: Oh well, cheating for one. They text each other during class, or they bully each other during class.

AMANDA: What's your concern as a teacher when you see something like that happen?

ARBUCKLE: Well, they're not learning to think for themselves.

AMANDA: I've heard several teachers talk about the bullying aspect. That's become a problem when kids have their cell phones out?

ARBUCKLE: They are more inclined to say some very derogatory, cut-down type things when they're hidden behind their screen. They wouldn't hardly ever say it face to face, but they'll say it on the screen.

POWELL: That barrier emboldens them to say things they would never would. And it's very hurtful.

AMANDA: Becki, what's the policy at your school when it comes to no cell phones?

POWELL: There's zero tolerance on communication devices and watches. They can't have AirPods. If they use earbuds, they have to be wired to their Chromebooks, so that we see what they're doing, But it's zero tolerance. The first offense is P.A.S.S., which is positive alternative to student suspension. So it's like in-school suspension

AMANDA: So, they're supposed to keep everything in their backpack? Or do you have special lockers for these phones?

POWELL: They're supposed to be in their locker.

AMANDA: It was brought up that some parents were like, "Well, I don't want these teachers touching my kid's device. I spent $1,000 on them." I have to think that you probably don't really want to touch them either.

ARBUCKLE: I don't want to touch it. I don't want it even on left on my desk. Our policy that's been written in Edmond, is that they are to take it to the office. The student takes their device to the office. So, it's out of the teacher's hands literally now.

That's the same thing we heard from the superintendent of Mid-Del schools. Dr. Rick Cobb.

AMANDA: So, what happens when a cell phone is out and a kid is scrolling on it?

COBB: So, the first thing is the student wants to take that phone to the office and it will be locked up in the office. We are going to do this where the employees are not touching the phones. The student will put it in a locked container. And and then on the first offense, the student can pick that up after school.

Norman public schools have a similar policy. Students there will lock their phone in a pouch if they get caught using it. So they'll still have possession of the phone, but they can't use it until it's unlocked at the end of the day.

AMANDA: Do you think the hard part is going to be not necessarily in class, but during lunchtime and in between? Because this policy is bell-to-bell, right? I mean, how do you reinforce that? Are you gonna have 100 kids going to the bathroom in between classes just so they can check their cell phone?

ARBUCKLE: We might.

AMANDA: So what would your message to parents be?

ARBUCKLE: Have your student understand that it's a law. That it's for their own good. And that if they get caught, then there would not only be the consequences that the school imposes, but maybe consequences at home as well.

POWELL: I've seen it be very successful in our school and I just hope that all of the other districts can find that same success. Then it just builds as part of the culture in other schools. And it becomes part of the culture in our state that students are expected to be at school to learn, and not to be on their devices, and to be actively engaged.

Another big concern from parents, contact during emergencies.

So far, every district policy we've seen sticks to the law, with exceptions for emergencies and documented medical needs.

Otherwise, parents need to call the office, email, or use the instant message function on school devices, and approved apps like Canvas.

RELATED:

Oklahoma City metro schools enforce new 'bell-to-bell' phone ban as students head back to class

Can my kid bring a phone to school in Oklahoma?