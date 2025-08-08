Shai Gilgeous-Alexander honored with key to the city and street naming in Hamilton after historic season

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander returned home to Hamilton, Ontario, to celebrate his historic MVP and championship season.

Thursday, August 7th 2025, 11:12 pm

By: News 9


The celebrations from the Oklahoma City Thunder’s NBA championship run are still going strong, and this week, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander brought the Larry O’Brien Trophy back home to Hamilton, Ontario.

On Thursday, the city hosted Shai Rally Day at Hamilton Stadium, honoring the Thunder star’s historic year — one that included NBA MVP, Conference Finals MVP, Finals MVP, and the league scoring title. In front of thousands of fans, including many wearing his No. 2 jersey, Gilgeous-Alexander received the Key to the City from Mayor Andrea Horwath and learned a street will soon bear his name.

“Growing up as I travelled across the world… I took pride in letting everyone know I was from Hamilton,” Gilgeous-Alexander told the crowd while hoisting the NBA trophy. “Hamilton is different from every other city in Ontario… I carry that with me every day and everywhere I go, so you can only imagine the overwhelming joy I felt.”

The 27-year-old also appeared during the CFL game between the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and B.C. Lions, calling the moment emotional after reflecting on his journey from a young Hamilton athlete to NBA champion. This offseason has been a whirlwind for Gilgeous-Alexander, who also signed a supermax extension, was named NBA 2K26 cover athlete, and won multiple ESPY awards.
