Can OKC Thunder strike twice? Broncho football thinks so

Thursday, August 7th 2025, 8:43 pm
Can the Thunder repeat as NBA Champions? That will be the top storyline entering the season. During the off-season, I help the best I can with our football coverage at Griffin Media.
August is the slowest of months for NBA chatter until the schedule comes out later this month. On Thursday, I helped our newest member of the News9 Sports team, Haley McCormick, cover UCO’s 2nd football practice.
After all the X’s and O’s were discussed about Bronchos football, I asked their Head Coach and two key players if they thought OKC could repeat this season? I was curious to see what their response would be. Did they follow the Thunder?
The answer is a big-time YES.
Adam Dorrel - UCO Head Football Coach
“Yes, I do think the Thunder can repeat, their core is coming back.”
Jack Puckett – UCO All-American Linebacker
"Yeah, we brought them all back, we made them all happy right?”
Jett Huff – UCO All-American Quarterback
“They will repeat, they’ve got the big three.”
August 7th, 2025
August 9th, 2025
August 9th, 2025
August 9th, 2025
August 9th, 2025
August 9th, 2025