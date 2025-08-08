Can OKC Thunder strike twice? Broncho football thinks so

UCO's Head Coach and key players weigh in on OKC Thunder's prospects for upcoming NBA season.

By: Steve McGehee

Can the Thunder repeat as NBA Champions? That will be the top storyline entering the season. During the off-season, I help the best I can with our football coverage at Griffin Media.

August is the slowest of months for NBA chatter until the schedule comes out later this month. On Thursday, I helped our newest member of the News9 Sports team, Haley McCormick, cover UCO’s 2nd football practice.

After all the X’s and O’s were discussed about Bronchos football, I asked their Head Coach and two key players if they thought OKC could repeat this season? I was curious to see what their response would be. Did they follow the Thunder?

The answer is a big-time YES.

Adam Dorrel - UCO Head Football Coach

“Yes, I do think the Thunder can repeat, their core is coming back.”

Jack Puckett – UCO All-American Linebacker

"Yeah, we brought them all back, we made them all happy right?”

Jett Huff – UCO All-American Quarterback

“They will repeat, they’ve got the big three.”