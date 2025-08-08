One dead, one in custody following NW OKC apartment shooting

Oklahoma City Police are investigating a homicide at a northwest Oklahoma City Apartment.

By: Destini Pittman

One person is dead and another is in custody after a shooting at a northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police say the scene was near Northwest 50th Street and North Brookline Avenue.

Police say when they arrived on the scene, they found a dead man.

Police say they believe the shooting happened in he apartments and the courtyard.

Police said that one male person of interest was taken into custody.

At this time, police do not believe the person of interest and the victim knew each other.

Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting.