One dead, one in custody following NW OKC apartment shooting

Oklahoma City Police are investigating a homicide at a northwest Oklahoma City Apartment.

Thursday, August 7th 2025, 10:38 pm

By: Destini Pittman


OKLAHOMA CITY -

One person is dead and another is in custody after a shooting at a northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police say the scene was near Northwest 50th Street and North Brookline Avenue.

Police say when they arrived on the scene, they found a dead man.

Police say they believe the shooting happened in he apartments and the courtyard.

Police said that one male person of interest was taken into custody.

At this time, police do not believe the person of interest and the victim knew each other.

Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting.
Destini Pittman
Destini Pittman

Destini Pittman is a digital content producer at News 9. She joined the team in June 2024 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma with a degree in Professional Media.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

August 7th, 2025

August 9th, 2025

August 9th, 2025

August 9th, 2025

Top Headlines

August 9th, 2025

August 9th, 2025

August 9th, 2025

August 9th, 2025